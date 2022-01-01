Bendrovių katalogas
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Atlyginimai

Willis Towers Watson atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $19,281 bendros metinės kompensacijos Cybersecurity Analyst žemiausiame taške iki $227,515 Sprendimų architektas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Willis Towers Watson. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Aktuaras
Median $123K
Verslo analitikas
Median $65K
Valdymo konsultantas
Median $90K

Produkto vadovas
Median $107K
Verslo plėtra
$46.5K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$69.7K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$41.7K
Projektų vadovas
$79K
Pardavimai
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$54.1K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $120K
Sprendimų architektas
$228K
Bendras atlygis
$81.3K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Willis Towers Watson gauna Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $227,515. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Willis Towers Watson yra $74,339.

Kiti ištekliai