Western Governors University Atlyginimai

Western Governors University atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $131,340 bendros metinės kompensacijos Personalo specialistas žemiausiame taške iki $154,400 Programinės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Western Governors University. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/17/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $154K
Produkto vadovas
Median $135K
Personalo specialistas
$131K

DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Western Governors University gauna Programinės įrangos inžinierius su metine bendra kompensacija $154,400. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Western Governors University yra $135,000.

