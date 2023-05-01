Bendrovių katalogas
Walker & Dunlop
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Walker & Dunlop Atlyginimai

Walker & Dunlop atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $70,350 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $310,440 Duomenų mokslo vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Walker & Dunlop. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$310K
Finansų analitikas
$219K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
67 29
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$173K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Walker & Dunlop gauna Duomenų mokslo vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $310,440. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Walker & Dunlop yra $196,180.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Walker & Dunlop

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Pinterest
  • Square
  • SoFi
  • Databricks
  • Netflix
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/walker-and-dunlop/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.