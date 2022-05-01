Bendrovių katalogas
VTEX
VTEX Atlyginimai

VTEX atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $30,845 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $215,070 Pardavimai aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų VTEX. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/13/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Software Engineer $30.8K
Senior Software Engineer $42.3K
Valdymo konsultantas
$84.1K
Rinkodara
$80.2K

Produkto dizaineris
$51.6K
Produkto vadovas
$60K
Pardavimai
$215K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$212K
Sprendimų architektas
$66.5K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą VTEX gauna Pardavimai at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $215,070. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija VTEX yra $66,455.

