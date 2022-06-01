Bendrovių katalogas
VillageMD Atlyginimai

VillageMD atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $77,385 bendros metinės kompensacijos Žmogiškieji ištekliai žemiausiame taške iki $179,100 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške.

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $150K
Verslo analitikas
$106K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$77.4K

Rinkodaros operacijos
$94.5K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$179K
Techninių programų vadovas
$168K
Didžiausią atlyginimą VillageMD gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $179,100. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija VillageMD yra $127,763.

