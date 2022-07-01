Bendrovių katalogas
Verana Health
Verana Health Atlyginimai

Verana Health atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $161,000 bendros metinės kompensacijos Duomenų mokslininkas žemiausiame taške iki $192,500 Programinės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Verana Health. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $193K
Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $161K
Produkto vadovas
$177K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Verana Health gauna Programinės įrangos inžinierius su metine bendra kompensacija $192,500. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Verana Health yra $176,880.

Kiti ištekliai