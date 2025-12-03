Bendrovių katalogas
USPTO
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Atlyginimai
  • Mechanikos inžinierius

  • Visi Mechanikos inžinierius atlyginimai

USPTO Mechanikos inžinierius Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Mechanikos inžinierius kompensacijos in United States paketo suma USPTO įmonėje yra $78K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą USPTO bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/3/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
USPTO
Patent Examiner
Alexandria, VA
Iš viso per metus
$78K
Lygis
GS-7
Bazinis
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$3K
Metai įmonėje
0 Metai
Patirties metai
0 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai USPTO?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
PridėtiPridėti atlyg.Pridėti atlyginimą

Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuoti duomenisPeržiūrėti laisvas darbo vietas

Prisidėti

Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

Prenumeruokite patvirtintus Mechanikos inžinierius pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Mechanikos inžinierius pozicijai USPTO in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $118,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija USPTO Mechanikos inžinierius pozicijai in United States yra $76,500.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų USPTO

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Stripe
  • Roblox
  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Databricks
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/uspto/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.