Vidutinė Programinės įrangos inžinierius kompensacijos in United States paketo suma uShip įmonėje yra $112K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą uShip bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/2/2025
Įmonė
Lygio pavadinimas
Darbo patirties metai
Bendras atlyginimas
|Atlyginimų nerasta
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Įtraukti pareigybių pavadinimaiPateikti naują pareigybės pavadinimą
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/uship/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.