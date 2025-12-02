Bendrovių katalogas
UserTesting
UserTesting Klientų sėkmė Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Klientų sėkmė kompensacijos in United States paketo suma UserTesting įmonėje yra $135K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą UserTesting bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/2/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
UserTesting
Customer Success
Austin, TX
Iš viso per metus
$135K
Lygis
-
Bazinis
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$27K
Metai įmonėje
1 Metai
Patirties metai
10 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai UserTesting?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Klientų sėkmė pozicijai UserTesting in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $135,500. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija UserTesting Klientų sėkmė pozicijai in United States yra $135,000.

