U.S. Government
  • Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas

  • Visi Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas atlyginimai

U.S. Government Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas kompensacijos paketo suma U.S. Government įmonėje yra $115K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą U.S. Government bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/2/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
U.S. Government
Cybersecurity Analyst
Washington, DC
Iš viso per metus
$115K
Lygis
Intermediate
Bazinis
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
1 Metai
Patirties metai
4 Metai
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas pozicijai U.S. Government siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $150,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija U.S. Government Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas pozicijai yra $112,000.

Kiti ištekliai

