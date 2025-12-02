Bendrovių katalogas
U.S Department of State
U.S Department of State Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) kompensacijos paketo suma U.S Department of State įmonėje yra $128K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą U.S Department of State bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/2/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
U.S Department of State
IT
Washington, DC
Iš viso per metus
$128K
Lygis
-
Bazinis
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
5 Metai
Patirties metai
5 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai U.S Department of State?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) pozicijai U.S Department of State siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $152,264. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija U.S Department of State Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) pozicijai yra $128,000.

Kiti ištekliai

