Uplight
Uplight Atlyginimai

Uplight atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $70,350 bendros metinės kompensacijos Duomenų analitikas žemiausiame taške iki $347,900 Produkto vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Uplight. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/16/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $160K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $189K
Duomenų analitikas
$70.4K

Duomenų mokslininkas
$196K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$101K
Produkto vadovas
$348K
Projektų vadovas
$98.8K
Pardavimai
$109K
Techninių programų vadovas
$121K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Uplight gauna Produkto vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $347,900. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Uplight yra $120,600.

