Upland Software Atlyginimai

Upland Software atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $7,948 bendros metinės kompensacijos Žmogiškieji ištekliai žemiausiame taške iki $124,574 Rinkodara aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Upland Software. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/16/2025

Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$7.9K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$66.3K
Rinkodara
$125K

Produkto vadovas
$62.7K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$34.4K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Upland Software gauna Rinkodara at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $124,574. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Upland Software yra $62,712.

