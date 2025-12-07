Programinės įrangos inžinierius kompensacija in Netherlands TomTom įmonėje svyruoja nuo €60.1K per year Software Engineer I lygiui iki €116K per year Staff Software Engineer I lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in Netherlands paketo suma yra €72.7K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą TomTom bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/7/2025
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
Software Engineer I
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$83.5K
$83.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$88.9K
$88.2K
$0
$696
Software Engineer IV
$115K
$111K
$0
$4.1K
Įmonė
Lygio pavadinimas
Darbo patirties metai
Bendras atlyginimas
Atlyginimų nerasta
