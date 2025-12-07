Bendrovių katalogas
Vidutinė Duomenų mokslininkas kompensacijos in Spain paketo suma TomTom įmonėje yra €59.2K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą TomTom bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/7/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
TomTom
Data Scientist
Madrid, MD, Spain
Iš viso per metus
$68.2K
Lygis
15
Bazinis
$68.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
4 Metai
Patirties metai
5 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai TomTom?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Duomenų mokslininkas pozicijai TomTom in Spain siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją €65,847. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija TomTom Duomenų mokslininkas pozicijai in Spain yra €59,155.

Kiti ištekliai

