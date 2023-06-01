Bendrovių katalogas
ThorDrive
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie ThorDrive, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    ThorDrive is an autonomous driving company founded in 2006 by Dr. Seung-Woo Seo. They began with research on AI and robotics, and later focused on autonomous driving. In 2016, they launched their first autonomous vehicle, a robotaxi in Seoul, South Korea. They expanded to the US in 2018 with a last-mile delivery service in Silicon Valley. They are now headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and have released a proof-of-concept autonomous cargo and baggage tractor for ground support operations in the aviation industry. Their technology is expanding to nearby airports and cargo hubs to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

    http://www.thordrive.ai
    Svetainė
    2016
    Įkūrimo metai
    126
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų ThorDrive

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai