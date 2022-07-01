Bendrovių katalogas
Thirdera
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie Thirdera, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    Thirdera is a global services provider that uses ServiceNow to help enterprises unlock their business and customer workflows in the cloud through digitization and automation. Thirdera brings together the power of the ServiceNow platform and its limitless potential across the world of work. Our architects, developers, consultants, designers, and project managers help our customers transform, get more from ServiceNow, and unlock hidden potential. We are ushering in the next era of transformation, digitization, automation, and partner expectation, all with and at the speed of NOW.

    http://www.thirdera.com
    Svetainė
    2021
    Įkūrimo metai
    300
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $50M-$100M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Thirdera

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • Stripe
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • Amazon
    • Databricks
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai