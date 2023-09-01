Bendrovių katalogas
The ODP Corporation
The ODP Corporation Atlyginimai

The ODP Corporation atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $139,300 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $190,950 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų The ODP Corporation. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 9/2/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $171K
Pardavimai
$139K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$191K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Didžiausią atlyginimą The ODP Corporation gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $190,950. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija The ODP Corporation yra $171,000.

