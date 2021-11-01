Bendrovių katalogas
The Boring Company
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

The Boring Company Atlyginimai

The Boring Company atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $89,550 bendros metinės kompensacijos Produkto dizaineris žemiausiame taške iki $230,000 Programinės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų The Boring Company. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 9/1/2025

$160K

Gaukite užmokestį, o ne pažadus

Derėjomės dėl tūkstančių pasiūlymų ir nuolat pasiekiame 30 tūkst. dolerių+ (kartais 300 tūkst. dolerių+) padidėjimą. Derėkitės dėl savo atlyginimo arba savo gyvenimo aprašymą peržiūrėtą tikrų ekspertų – kasdien šį darbą dirbančių darbdavių atstovų.

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $230K

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Mechanikos inžinierius
Median $90K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Techninės įrangos inžinierius
$143K
Produkto dizaineris
$89.6K
Projektų vadovas
$154K
Personalo specialistas
$119K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

The highest paying role reported at The Boring Company is Programinės įrangos inžinierius with a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Boring Company is $142,811.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų The Boring Company

Susijusios bendrovės

  • MathWorks
  • Talend
  • MarkLogic
  • The Motley Fool
  • Recurly
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai