Vidutinė Rizikos kapitalo investuotojas kompensacijos in United States paketo suma Techstars įmonėje yra $225K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Techstars bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/2/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Iš viso per metus
$225K
Lygis
-
Bazinis
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$45K
Metai įmonėje
4 Metai
Patirties metai
25 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Techstars?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Rizikos kapitalo investuotojas pozicijai Techstars in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $305,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Techstars Rizikos kapitalo investuotojas pozicijai in United States yra $192,500.

Kiti ištekliai

