Technology Innovation Institute
Technology Innovation Institute Programinės įrangos inžinierius Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Programinės įrangos inžinierius kompensacijos in United Arab Emirates paketo suma Technology Innovation Institute įmonėje yra AED 455K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Technology Innovation Institute bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/2/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Iš viso per metus
$124K
Lygis
Senior Engineer
Bazinis
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$9.5K
Metai įmonėje
2 Metai
Patirties metai
4 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Technology Innovation Institute?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Programinės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją AED 682,948. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Technology Innovation Institute Programinės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai in United Arab Emirates yra AED 455,062.

