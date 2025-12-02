Bendrovių katalogas
TechnipFMC
  • Atlyginimai
  • Mechanikos inžinierius

  • Visi Mechanikos inžinierius atlyginimai

TechnipFMC Mechanikos inžinierius Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Mechanikos inžinierius kompensacijos in United States paketo suma TechnipFMC įmonėje yra $86K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą TechnipFMC bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/2/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
TechnipFMC
Mechanical Engineer
New York, NY
Iš viso per metus
$86K
Lygis
L3
Bazinis
$86K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
2 Metai
Patirties metai
6 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai TechnipFMC?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Mechanikos inžinierius pozicijai TechnipFMC in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $95,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija TechnipFMC Mechanikos inžinierius pozicijai in United States yra $86,000.

Kiti ištekliai

