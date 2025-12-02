Bendrovių katalogas
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Techninių programų vadovas Atlyginimai

Techninių programų vadovas kompensacija in United States Tech Mahindra įmonėje svyruoja nuo $138K per year U2 lygiui iki $125K per year U3 lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in United States paketo suma yra $150K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Tech Mahindra bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/2/2025

Vidutinis Atlyginimas pagal Lygis
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Tech Mahindra?

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Techninių programų vadovas pozicijai Tech Mahindra in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $250,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Tech Mahindra Techninių programų vadovas pozicijai in United States yra $130,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.