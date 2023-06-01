Bendrovių katalogas
Straus Family Creamery
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie Straus Family Creamery, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    Straus Family Creamery is a certified organic creamery in Northern California that offers a variety of minimally-processed dairy products, including milk, yogurt, butter, and ice cream. Their products are distributed throughout California and other western states. They source their organic milk from 12 family farms in Marin and Sonoma Counties, including their own Straus Dairy Farm, which was the first certified organic dairy farm west of the Mississippi River. The company is committed to sustaining family farms, revitalizing rural communities, and protecting the environment.

    https://strausmilk.com
    Svetainė
    1994
    Įkūrimo metai
    126
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Straus Family Creamery

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • Coinbase
    • Roblox
    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • Netflix
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai