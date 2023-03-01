Directory delle Aziende
Straive
Straive Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Straive va da $3,354 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Administracinis asistentas all'estremità inferiore a $61,519 per un Produkto vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Straive. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/23/2025

$160K

Administracinis asistentas
$3.4K
Kopijų rašytojas
$5K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$12K

Produkto vadovas
$61.5K
Programų inžinierius
$7.3K
Sprendimų architektas
$46.8K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Straive è Produkto vadovas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $61,519. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Straive è di $9,612.

Altre risorse