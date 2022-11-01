Directory delle Aziende
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Standard Chartered va da $16,994 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Įmonės plėtra all'estremità inferiore a $502,500 per un Investicijų bankininkas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Standard Chartered. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/19/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Visavertis programinės įrangos inžinierius

Produkto vadovas
Median $52.5K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $42.7K

Techninis programų vadovas
Median $150K
Buhalteris
$204K
Verslo analitikas
$26.4K
Įmonės plėtra
$17K
Duomenų analitikas
$20K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$43.9K
Finansų analitikas
$17.1K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$39.4K
Investicijų bankininkas
$503K
Vadybos konsultantas
$57.1K
Produkto dizaineris
$69.1K
Programų vadovas
$60K
Projektų vadovas
$43.1K
Pardavimai
$56.5K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$18K
Sprendimų architektas
$43.3K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Standard Chartered è Investicijų bankininkas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $502,500. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Standard Chartered è di $43,225.

