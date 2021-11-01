Directory delle Aziende
Societe Generale Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Societe Generale va da $19,391 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programų inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $250,000 per un Finansų analitikas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Societe Generale. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Visavertis programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $27.1K
Produkto vadovas
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Verslo analitikas
Median $20.7K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $56.6K

UX dizaineris

Finansų analitikas
Median $250K
Projektų vadovas
Median $82.4K
Duomenų analitikas
$65.6K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$149K
Investicijų bankininkas
$28.1K
Teisinis
$189K
Vadybos konsultantas
$56.4K
Programų vadovas
$69.5K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$58.8K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$197K
Sprendimų architektas
$121K
Techninis programų vadovas
$69.3K
Techninis rašytojas
$40.3K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Societe Generale è Finansų analitikas con una compensazione totale annuale di $250,000. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Societe Generale è di $56,388.

Altre risorse