Sinch Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Sinch va da $6,466 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Projektų vadovas all'estremità inferiore a $138,375 per un Programų inžinierius all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Sinch. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $138K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $52.4K

UX dizaineris

Klientų aptarnavimas
$8.3K

Duomenų mokslininkas
$114K
Produkto vadovas
$59.2K
Projektų vadovas
$6.5K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$83.6K
Sprendimų architektas
$97.5K
Techninis programų vadovas
$55.8K
Techninis rašytojas
$113K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Sinch è Programų inžinierius con una compensazione totale annuale di $138,375. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Sinch è di $71,396.

