Similarweb Atlyginimai

Similarweb atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $65,553 bendros metinės kompensacijos Duomenų analitikas žemiausiame taške iki $204,000 Valdymo konsultantas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Similarweb. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 9/2/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $111K

Duomenų inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $112K
Produkto vadovas
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Duomenų analitikas
Median $65.6K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $133K
Verslo analitikas
$76.1K
Grafikos dizaineris
$96K
Valdymo konsultantas
$204K
Rinkodara
$77K
Produkto dizaineris
$201K
Pardavimai
$96.1K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Similarweb gauna Valdymo konsultantas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $204,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Similarweb yra $100,412.

