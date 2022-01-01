Silicon Labs Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Silicon Labs va da $50,868 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas all'estremità inferiore a $301,500 per un Techninis programų vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Silicon Labs. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025
33%
ANNO 1
33%
ANNO 2
33%
ANNO 3
In Silicon Labs, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di vesting di 3 anni:
33% si matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)
33% si matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)
33% si matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)
