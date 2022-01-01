Directory delle Aziende
Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Silicon Labs va da $50,868 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas all'estremità inferiore a $301,500 per un Techninis programų vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Silicon Labs. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $135K
Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $150K

ASIC inžinierius

Verslo plėtra
$194K

Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$94.5K
Produkto dizaineris
$89.7K
Produkto vadovas
$146K
Projektų vadovas
$221K
Pardavimai
$102K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$165K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$50.9K
Techninis programų vadovas
$302K
Calendario di Vesting

33%

ANNO 1

33%

ANNO 2

33%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azione
RSU

In Silicon Labs, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di vesting di 3 anni:

  • 33% si matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% si matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

  • 33% si matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.00% annuale)

FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Silicon Labs è Techninis programų vadovas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $301,500. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Silicon Labs è di $145,725.

