Bendrovių katalogas
Shopoff Realty Investments
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie Shopoff Realty Investments, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    Shopoff Realty Investments is a real estate investment company in Southern California that transforms underutilized, undervalued, or mismanaged real estate into more valuable assets. They focus on entitlement and repurposing of land, repositioning of commercial assets, and development. They use a multi-disciplined approach to uncover opportunities that others may not recognize. Shopoff pursues the highest and best use for all their properties, enhancing communities, fostering long-term partnerships, and producing event-driven appreciation. An investment in a Shopoff limited partnership involves a high degree of risk and is illiquid with an uncertain liquidity date. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

    http://shopoff.com
    Svetainė
    1992
    Įkūrimo metai
    126
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Shopoff Realty Investments

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • Tesla
    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • Snap
    • Lyft
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai