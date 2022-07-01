Bendrovių katalogas
Schoology
    Schoology—used by millions of students and educators in K-12 schools and universities around the world—combines dynamic learning management, an easy-to-use collaborative interface, and next-generation API integration into one innovative solution. Schoology transforms learning into a media-rich interactive experience where students, teachers, parents and administrators work together to raise student achievement worldwide. Available as a free stand-alone product and as a fee-based integrated enterprise-class solution deployed in schools or across districts, Schoology is user-centric and scalable for any blended learning environment.

    http://www.schoology.com
    2009
    150
    $10M-$50M
