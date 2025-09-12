Bendrovių katalogas
Santander
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Santander Atlyginimai

Santander atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $27,604 bendros metinės kompensacijos Duomenų mokslininkas žemiausiame taške iki $355,215 Valdymo konsultantas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Santander. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Buhalteris
$31.9K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$27.6K
Finansų analitikas
$32.3K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Investicijų bankininkas
$59.4K
Valdymo konsultantas
$355K
Produkto vadovas
$76.2K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$43.1K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$218K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Santander gauna Valdymo konsultantas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $355,215. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Santander yra $51,236.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Santander

Susijusios bendrovės

  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • PayPal
  • Coinbase
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai