Directory delle Aziende
Safety Center
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda
Approfondimenti principali
  • Contribuisci con qualcosa di unico su Safety Center che potrebbe essere utile per altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura unica, ecc.).
    • Informazioni

    Safety Center Incorporated, formerly known as Sacramento Safety Council, is a 501(c)(3) community benefit organization founded in 1934 to reduce injuries and save lives by providing safety education and training programs for all ages. Their programs include Safetyville USA for children, driving simulators and alcohol & drug education for teens, California Motorcyclist Safety Program, workplace safety training, court-referred DUI programs, and senior defensive driving program. They aim to empower positive behavior change and help people live safe, healthy, and productive lives.

    https://safetycenter.org
    Sito web
    1934
    Anno di fondazione
    126
    Numero di dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella Tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti alle offerte verificate.Riceverai il dettaglio delle informazioni di compensazione via email. Scopri di più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla privacy e i Termini di servizio di Google.

    Lavori in evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Safety Center

    Aziende correlate

    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • Snap
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre risorse