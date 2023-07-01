Bendrovių katalogas
Rippey AI
    • Apie

    Rippey AI offers software bots to streamline logistics companies' operations by automating tasks and processes. These bots eliminate manual work, allowing companies to scale without hiring more staff. By automating conversations, documents, and workflows, Rippey.AI helps bridge the gap between data and operating systems. This frees up time for key staff members to focus on business strategies and improving customer experiences. For more information, visit www.rippey.ai or email automate@rippey.ai.

    http://www.rippey.ai
    Svetainė
    2019
    Įkūrimo metai
    52
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

