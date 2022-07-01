Bendrovių katalogas
Ridgeline
Ridgeline Atlyginimai

Ridgeline atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $93,465 bendros metinės kompensacijos Produkto dizaineris žemiausiame taške iki $241,200 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Ridgeline. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/29/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $164K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Klientų aptarnavimas
$206K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Produkto dizaineris
$93.5K
Produkto vadovas
$141K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$169K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$241K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Ridgeline gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $241,200. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Ridgeline yra $164,000.

