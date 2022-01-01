Bendrovių katalogas
Richemont
Richemont Atlyginimai

Richemont atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $18,384 bendros metinės kompensacijos Rinkodara žemiausiame taške iki $220,700 Sprendimų architektas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Richemont. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/29/2025

Verslo analitikas
$48.6K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$210K
Rinkodara
$18.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Produkto vadovas
$144K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$125K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$162K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$117K
Sprendimų architektas
$221K
Techninių programų vadovas
$54.6K
Didžiausią atlyginimą Richemont gauna Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $220,700. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Richemont yra $124,955.

