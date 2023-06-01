Bendrovių katalogas
RiceBran Technologies
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie RiceBran Technologies, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company that produces and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. It converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran and high value derivative products that are nutritional and beneficial food products containing a combination of oil, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fibers, and antioxidants. The company serves food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States and internationally.

    http://ricebrantech.com
    Svetainė
    2005
    Įkūrimo metai
    101
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų RiceBran Technologies

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • Coinbase
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai