Rice University
Rice University Atlyginimai

Rice University atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $32,000 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $97,013 Produkto vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Rice University. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/29/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $32K

Mokslinių tyrimų specialistas

Chemijos inžinierius
Median $36K

Tyrimų inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
Administracijos asistentas
$48.1K
Biomedicinos inžinierius
$51.7K
Duomenų analitikas
$58.8K
Finansų analitikas
$77.4K
Geologijos inžinierius
$66.7K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$34.8K
Produkto dizaineris
$79.6K
Produkto vadovas
$97K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Rice University gauna Produkto vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $97,013. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Rice University yra $49,910.

