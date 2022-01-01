Bendrovių katalogas
Ribbon Atlyginimai

Ribbon atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $21,138 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $152,235 Duomenų analitikas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Ribbon. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/29/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $21.1K

Tinklų inžinierius

Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $59.4K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$71.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Duomenų analitikas
$152K
Techninės įrangos inžinierius
$58.8K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$130K
Produkto vadovas
$59.6K
Personalo specialistas
$109K
Sprendimų architektas
$83.6K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Ribbon gauna Duomenų analitikas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $152,235. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Ribbon yra $71,889.

