Rho Atlyginimai

Rho atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $100,500 bendros metinės kompensacijos Produkto dizaineris žemiausiame taške iki $201,000 Programinės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Rho. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/29/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $201K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų analitikas
$121K
Finansų analitikas
$172K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Produkto dizaineris
$101K
Produkto vadovas
$139K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Rho gauna Programinės įrangos inžinierius su metine bendra kompensacija $201,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Rho yra $139,300.

