R1 RCM
R1 RCM Atlyginimai

R1 RCM atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $18,258 bendros metinės kompensacijos Verslo operacijų vadovas žemiausiame taške iki $265,665 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų R1 RCM. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/29/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $154K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Verslo operacijų vadovas
$18.3K
Verslo analitikas
$99.5K

Duomenų mokslininkas
$131K
Finansų analitikas
$179K
Produkto dizaineris
$134K
Produkto vadovas
$35.3K
Projektų vadovas
$135K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$266K
Didžiausią atlyginimą R1 RCM gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $265,665. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija R1 RCM yra $134,325.

Kiti ištekliai

