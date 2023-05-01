Bendrovių katalogas
QVC Atlyginimai

QVC atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $15,217 bendros metinės kompensacijos Klientų aptarnavimas žemiausiame taške iki $101,000 Programinės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų QVC. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/28/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $101K
Verslo analitikas
$83.6K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Duomenų analitikas
$62.6K
Finansų analitikas
$40.2K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$46.9K
Personalo specialistas
$24.1K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$87K
UX tyrinėtojas
$84.6K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą QVC gauna Programinės įrangos inžinierius su metine bendra kompensacija $101,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija QVC yra $62,616.

