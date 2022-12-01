Directory delle Aziende
Qogita
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Qogita Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Qogita va da $63,997 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Produkto vadovas all'estremità inferiore a $118,874 per un Programų inžinierius all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Qogita. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Duomenų mokslininkas
$77.5K
Produkto vadovas
$64K
Programų inžinierius
$119K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Qogita è Programų inžinierius at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $118,874. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Qogita è di $77,538.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Qogita

Aziende correlate

  • PayPal
  • Snap
  • Roblox
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse