Bendrovių katalogas
Prudential Financial
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Prudential Financial Atlyginimai

Prudential Financial atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $37,332 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $241,200 Rinkodaros operacijos aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Prudential Financial. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Kiekybinis kūrėjas

Duomenų mokslininkas
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Aktuaras
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Finansų analitikas
Median $80K
Verslo analitikas
Median $100K
Rinkodara
Median $165K
Produkto vadovas
Median $178K
Projektų vadovas
Median $130K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $210K
Verslo plėtra
$110K
Duomenų analitikas
$101K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$161K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$118K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$177K
Investicijų bankininkas
$226K
Teisės
$166K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$241K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $132K
Personalo specialistas
Median $122K
Pardavimai
$37.3K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$104K
Sprendimų architektas
$117K
Techninių programų vadovas
$199K
Rizikos kapitalo investuotojas
$109K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Prudential Financial gauna Rinkodaros operacijos at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $241,200. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Prudential Financial yra $131,417.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Prudential Financial

Susijusios bendrovės

  • State Street
  • Capital One
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/prudential-financial/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.