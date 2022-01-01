Bendrovių katalogas
Progressive Atlyginimai

Progressive atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $43,215 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $206,000 Duomenų mokslininkas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Progressive. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/28/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų analitikas
Median $80K
Duomenų mokslininkas
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
Median $140K
Verslo analitikas
Median $100K
Draudimo žalos ekspertas
$69.3K
Klientų aptarnavimas
Median $54.5K
Rinkodara
$167K
Pardavimai
$43.2K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$138K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Progressive gauna Duomenų mokslininkas at the Lead Data Scientist level su metine bendra kompensacija $206,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Progressive yra $120,363.

Kiti ištekliai

