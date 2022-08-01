Bendrovių katalogas
Praescient Analytics
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
    • Apie

    Praescient Analytics is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) based in Fairfax, VA. Founded by a group of former intelligence analysts, software engineers, and entrepreneurs, our aim is to revolutionize how the world understands information by empowering our customers with the latest analytic tools and methodologies. Praescient provides several critical services to our government and commercial clients including: training, embedded analysis, platform integration, and custom development. Our team of dedicated engineers and analytical consultants work together to enable our customers to produce meaningful, relevant, and timely analysis. We are committed to turning data into knowledge through fusion, collaboration, and cutting-edge technology.

    http://www.praescientanalytics.com
    Svetainė
    2011
    Įkūrimo metai
    75
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

