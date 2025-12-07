Bendrovių katalogas
PPG
PPG Verslo analitikas Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Verslo analitikas kompensacijos in United States paketo suma PPG įmonėje yra $85K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą PPG bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/7/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
PPG
Business Analyst
Pittsburgh, PA
Iš viso per metus
$85K
Lygis
-
Bazinis
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
0 Metai
Patirties metai
0 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai PPG?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Verslo analitikas pozicijai PPG in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $85,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija PPG Verslo analitikas pozicijai in United States yra $85,000.

Kiti ištekliai

