Plusgrade
Plusgrade Atlyginimai

Plusgrade atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $54,223 bendros metinės kompensacijos Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) žemiausiame taške iki $94,020 Programinės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Plusgrade. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/29/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $94K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$54.2K
Produkto dizaineris
$63K

Produkto vadovas
$81.6K
Personalo specialistas
$65.3K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Plusgrade gauna Programinės įrangos inžinierius su metine bendra kompensacija $94,020. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Plusgrade yra $65,325.

Kiti ištekliai

