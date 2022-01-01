Bendrovių katalogas
Plus500
Plus500 Atlyginimai

Plus500 atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $48,847 bendros metinės kompensacijos Finansų analitikas žemiausiame taške iki $375,320 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Plus500. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/29/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $122K
Finansų analitikas
$48.8K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$375K

DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Plus500 gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $375,320. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Plus500 yra $122,165.

